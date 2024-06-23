23,508 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.90 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

