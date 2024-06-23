Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 471 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

