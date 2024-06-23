Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,605 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Teradyne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

