Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 5,170 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $126.42 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

