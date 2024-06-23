Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CMS opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

