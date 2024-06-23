HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,790,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at 160.30 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 177.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 107.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 99.48.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

