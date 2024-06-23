First Hawaiian Bank Takes $228,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

