Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $577.74 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.67.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

