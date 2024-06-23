First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 148.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

