B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $153.28 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

