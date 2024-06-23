HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,731 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $142,983.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $142,983.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $342,088.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,468,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,975,042.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,576 shares of company stock worth $21,709,095 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

