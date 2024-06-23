First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SATS. UBS Group lifted their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

