Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3,994.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.