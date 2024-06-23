Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 147 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $544.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

