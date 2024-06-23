Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dun & Bradstreet

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.