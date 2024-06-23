iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 174,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 41,501 shares.The stock last traded at $108.02 and had previously closed at $107.95.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.