Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JAAA stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.