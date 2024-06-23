Mather Group LLC. Invests $86,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

