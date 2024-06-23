Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

