Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $75.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

