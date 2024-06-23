Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,730 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

