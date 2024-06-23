Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after purchasing an additional 468,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,124,000 after purchasing an additional 748,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,735,000 after buying an additional 1,101,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

