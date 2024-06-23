Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,309 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,480,000 after buying an additional 622,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WES. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.