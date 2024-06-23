Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,763,000 after buying an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 444,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,624,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 472,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 482,707 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CGUS opened at $32.37 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.