Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Federal Signal by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Federal Signal by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 156,755 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

