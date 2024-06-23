First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

