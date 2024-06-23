First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Concentrix by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Concentrix by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNXC. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.95%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

