GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 44 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $380.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 718.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.