First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $375,000 Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

