First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,046 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,366 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.69.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HWM opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

