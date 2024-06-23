First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $79,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 73.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $129.97 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.02.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

