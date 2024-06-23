First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,250 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ePlus were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

