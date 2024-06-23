First Hawaiian Bank Sells 97 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Paylocity by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,774,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,567,000 after buying an additional 205,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paylocity by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,172,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 483,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $135.98 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $132.61 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average of $161.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

