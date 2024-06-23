First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $4,608,000.

NYSE LAD opened at $248.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

