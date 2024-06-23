Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 802,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.