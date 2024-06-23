GAMMA Investing LLC Has $100,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWS stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

