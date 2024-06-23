GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

