GAMMA Investing LLC Has $104,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP opened at $35.51 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

