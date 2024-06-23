GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 875.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $25.96 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

