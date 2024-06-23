GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after acquiring an additional 378,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,925,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.