Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $573,000 Investment in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 804,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

BrightView Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BV opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.32. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

