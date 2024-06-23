Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

