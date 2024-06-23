GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Trading Up 1.2 %

MYR Group stock opened at $140.12 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

