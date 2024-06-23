Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $556,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 35.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 148.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,920.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

