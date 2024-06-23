Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,238 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAWN. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $126,597.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,528,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $126,597.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,528,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.53.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

