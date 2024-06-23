Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 214,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

