Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

CASY stock opened at $371.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

