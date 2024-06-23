Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,430,000 after purchasing an additional 313,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 678,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,257 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $78.67 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.