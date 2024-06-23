Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini Sells 4,472 Shares

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total value of C$52,769.60.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

CPLF stock opened at C$11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.12 million, a PE ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.15.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.17.

About Copperleaf Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.