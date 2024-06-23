Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $211.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.55. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

